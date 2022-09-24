Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday (September 23) in MLB action at the Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have had a pretty somber season thus far, while the Guardians look set to clinch their division.

The Rangers have gone 65-84 this season, putting them third in the American League West standings. Their win percentage is .436, and their playoff chances are pretty much over, as they sit about 17 games behind the Seattle Mariners in second.

The Rangers' home record has been quite poor, as they have gone 32-42 at the Globe Life Field. Their recent form has been faltering as well, winning five of their last ten outings.

The Guardians, meanwhile, have been outstanding this season. They are sitting atop the American League Central standings with a 83-67 record. They have a win percentage of .553, one of their best in the American League.

The Guardians look like the strong frontrunners to clinch the division. They have been in stellar form, winning seven of their last eight games. They also have one of the strongest away records in the American League.

Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez have been the stars for the Guardians this campaign. Ramirez has 28 home runs, a RBI of 117 and 106.35 runs, while Gimenez has a batting average of .301, the highest by any Guardians player.

Nathaniel Lowe has been brilliant for the Rangers. He has a batting average of .307, one of the best in the MLB.

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

Date and Time: Friday, September 23; 8:05 pm ET

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

The top picks for the game are Jon Gray of the Rangers and Cody Morris of the Guardians. Gray has an ERA of 3.80, while Morris has an ERA of 2.30. The Guardians have gone 7-7 when Gray has started.

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Texas Rangers -1.5 -127 Under 7.5 Guardians +1.5 +110 Over 7.5

Rangers vs Guardians Final Prediction

The Guardians should be the clear favorites in this one, although the Rangers might pull an upset. Their home record hasn't been all that strong, but still having a home advantage could help the Guardians get a result.

Texas Rangers: -1.5

