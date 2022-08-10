Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 10, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros play the second game of their three-game set today at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Rangers' three home runs were not enough to launch them past the Astros, as a grand slam by Almedys Diaz landed Houston a 5-7 victory to start the series.

Pitching in this one are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Justin Verlander for the Astros.

Otto is making his 17th start of the season today and is not having the year he hoped for. It's his first full season in the league, and while it hasn't been great overall, he's shown signs of promise. He's been liable to be lit up this year, but he's allowed two runs or less in nine of his 16 starts.

After missing the last two seasons due to injury, Verlander is back and having the best year of his career. He is the heavy favorite to win the American League Cy Young (-175) as he continues to age with grace.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Total Rangers +1.5 (+118) Yes (+100) 2.5 (-104) Astros -1.5 (-142) No (-135) 4.5 (-110)

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Justin Verlander is typically good for at least five strikeouts in a start. However, Texas is the seventh-best team in the league at striking out, averaging amlost 9 Ks a game. Two juggernauts like that matching up, makes for an easy bet.

Justin Verlander Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-112)

Gleen Otto enters play with a record of 4-8.

Verlander has made 11 straight starts without allowing a run in the first inning, and Otto has made seven consecutive starts without allowing one. Eventually, such streaks have to come to an end, but bettors should ride the wave while it's going.

No Runs in the First Inning (-135)

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Prediction

Verlander has started in 20 games this season. The Astros have only lost four of those games, and of those 16 wins, the Astors have won 14 by two runs or more. If that isn't convincing enough, the Astors have won the last seven games Verlander started by two or more runs. It's an easy bet today.

Houston -1.5 (+118)

