Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros  Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Rangers are coming into this game with two straight losses and would like to end that streak with a win. They are currently placed third in the American League West with 58 wins and a winning percentage of 0.457. They have a poor home record of 28-36 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Astros are doing brilliantly and are currently placed in the top spot in the American League West. They have won 82 times with a winning percentage of 0.636. They are currently 6-4 in their last 10 matchups. They have a positive away record of 39-27 this season.

The Rangers will count on Nathaniel Lowe to score in this game. He has 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and an OPS of 0.847 averaging 0.300 this season. While pitching, Dane Dunning will be crucial for the team. He has an ERA of 4.19 and a WHIP of 1.37 this season. He has a 3-1 record at home this season.

The Astros are performing great with all-round performances. Jose Altuve is handling the batting for the team and averages 0.282 this season. He has 21 home runs and 45 RBIs with an OPS of 0.871 to his name.

The Astros have Framber Valdez on the mound. He has been performing great this season and has a record of 13-4, an ERA of 2.65 with 112 Ks this season.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros match details

Fixture: Houston Astros@ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Good Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TEXAS RANGERS +150 +1.5(115) u7.5(-110) HOUSTON ASTROS -170 -1.5(100) o7.5(-102)

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros best picks

The game involves star players in both the batting and pitching departments.The Rangers will count on Nathaniel Lowe to deliver for them. He has been outstanding in recent times. In the last seven days he had brilliant four home runs and 11 RBIs to his name. He will be a key player for this game too.

The Astros will count on Framber Valdez to spread his magic. He is currently in first position on the season charts. He has done brilliantly in the last seven days with a 1-0 win record and eight Ks to his name. He will be a key player in this game too.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros prediction

This is a complete game of both batting and pitching. Both teams will look to counter each other's strengths. With the form the Astros are in, the Rangers will have to up their game to beat them.

It will be interesting to see how the game opens up, but the Astros seem to have to edge and are the clear favorites to win this game.

Prediction: The Astros will win this game.

