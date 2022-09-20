Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 20| 2022 MLB Season

The three-game series between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels starts on Tuesday (September 20). Texas hosts Los Angeles in a clash for third place in the American League West division.

Both teams faced defeats in their last games and will now battle it out against each other. The third position is up for grabs as the Rangers are not behind by a lot. They are only one win less than the Angels, who have occupied the third spot.

The series may decide if there is a change in position or not. However, these teams are already out of the playoffs race as the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are way ahead of the rest.

The Angels suffered a heavy 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. It was a dismal performance, to say the least. Logan Gilbert ran through the entire lineup of the home team, securing 11 strikeouts in the game.

Their only run came in the 6th inning, too little too late. Now they see their third position slipping away because Rangers are right behind them.

"FINAL: Angels 1, Mariner 9" - Angels

This is a great opportunity for the Rangers to replace the Angels. Texas lost the series to the Rays but showed some character as they managed to win one game.

Coming into this series, a lot is riding on the offensive unit for the team to deliver. A high-pressure situation backed by the home crowd demands a positive result. Rangers are confident going into this one.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 7.05 PM EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +110 +1.5 (-145) U 8.5 (-105) Los Angeles Angels -130 -1.5 (-125) O 8.5 (-115)

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Pick

Patrick Sandoval has been the backbone in pitching for the Angels. He has been the driving force behind their success, and they would like him to deliver once again. The season has been excellent so far for Patrick, with 134 strikeouts to his name in 29 games total.

Pick: Sandoval Total Strikeouts O 5.5 (-150)

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Prediction

This is going to be a highly exciting contest between the Rangers and the Angels. The two almost equal teams are going head-to-head for the third spot. The game can go either way.

Prediciton: Rangers 1st 5 Innings Total O 1.5 (-145)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far