Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Thursday (September 22).

Texas are in fourth place in the American League West with 64 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.432. They have a negative home record of 31-42 and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.

The Angels are in fine form and are in third place in the American League West with 65 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.436 and are 31-43 away from home.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are struggling this season due to their low scoring and poor pitching. They have been dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.865, 71 RBIs, 25 home runs and an average of 0.308. Martin Perez has an ERA of 2.84, 159 Ks and a WHIP of 1.25 and has fared well in pitching.

The Angels have been playing well this season. Mike Trout has done great and has an OPS of 0.969 with 36 home runs. He has been well supported by Shohei Ohtani, who has an average of 0.268, 34 home runs and an OPS of 0.891.

Pitching has been great for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani has done a great job with an ERA of 2.43, 196 Ks and a WHIP of 1.04.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22; 2:05 pm EDT

Venue: Good Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER Los Angeles Angels +125 +1.5(-160) o8(+105) Texas Rangers -140 -1.5(+145) u8(-105)

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Martin Perez will start for the Rangers. He has an ERA 2.84 and 159 Ks this season. He has given up five earned runs and has 11 Ks in as many innings against the Angels and will look for the same here.

Michael Lorenzen will be on the mound for the Angels. He has done decent and has an 4.74 ERA of and 63 Ks.The Rangers are comfortable against right-handed pitchers but will look to make an impact in the game.

Perez will be the pick of the game due to his good form.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction

Both teams will be looking for a win, but the Rangers are in better shape to take the win. The Angels could be at a disadvantage due to their patchy form and are likely to struggle here.

Prediction: Take: Rangers Moneyline (-140)

