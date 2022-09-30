Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 30| 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Thursday (September 30).

Texas are in fourth place in the American League West with 66 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.426 per cent. They have a negative away record of 34-44 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

The Angels are in fine form and are in third place in the American League West with 70 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.449 and are 37-41 at home. The Rangers, meanwhile, are struggling this season due to their low scoring and poor pitching.

They have been dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.865, 71 RBIs, 25 home runs and an average of 0.305. Martin Perez has pitched well for the team, with an ERA of 2.93, 167 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.25 this season.

The Angels have been playing well this season. Mike Trout has done great and has an OPS of 0.969 with 36 home runs. He has been well supported by Shohei Ohtani, who has an average of 0.268, 34 home runs and an OPS of 0.891.

The team has multiple contributors to the scoring and has fared well the whole season. Pitching has been great for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani has done a great job with an ERA of 2.47, 203 Ks and a WHIP of 1.07.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 9.38 PM EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium - Anaheim, CA

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER RANGERS +145 +1.5(-145) o7.5(-110) ANGELS -170 -1.5(+125) u7.5(-105)

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Glenn Otto will start for the Rangers. He has an ERA of 4.74 and 95 Ks this season. He has given up 1 earned run and has had 3 Ks in the last seven days

Reid Detmers will be on the mound for the Angels. He has done decent and has a 3.88 ERA and 113 Ks. The Rangers are uncomfortable against left-handed pitchers, and Detmers will look to make an impact in the game.

Detmers will be the pick of the game due to his good form.

Pick: Detmers, over 5.5 strikeouts thrown (-135)

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction

Both teams will be looking for a win, but the Angels are in better shape to take the win. The Angels will be at an advantage due to their current form and are likely to win this game with a complete team performance.

Prediction: Take: Angels Moneyline (-170)

