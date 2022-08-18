Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. The Athletics beat the Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 42-75. Texas is now 52-64, as their season has slipped away. Texas has been bad at home, with seven games under .500 now in Arlington, which is not an encouraging sign.

Cole Ragans will take the mound Wednesday for Texas. Last time out, Ragans tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six hits and five earned runs in a loss to the Houston Astros. The Athletics offense ranks 29th in runs per game, but they did manage to push five across on Tuesday.

Oakland has been better away from home offensively, but they still don't have many hitters who pose a threat. Ragans hasn't proven much so far in the MLB, but the A's will certainly be the easiest lineup he's faced at this level.

Oakland will hand the ball to Adam Oller, who is 1-5 with an 8.10 ERA. He has had a season to forget so far, and he'll be up against a Rangers lineup that hasn't done much success this series.

The Oakland righty has been especially bad away from home this year, sporting a 7.20 road ERA. Expect Texas to have a better day at the plate Wednesday, considering Oller has allowed three or more earned runs in six of his past seven starts.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +147 +1.5 (-145) Over 9.0 (-105) Texas Rangers -162 -1.5 (+125) Under 9.0 (-115)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

With one struggling starting pitcher and one inexperienced starter squaring off, look for the bats to wake up early. There was a run tallied in Tuesday night's first inning, so expect that to be the case again on Wednesday.

Pick: First Inning Over 0.5 Total Runs (-120)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The A's are just 1-7 in their last eight games as underdogs, and they're 2-7 in Oller's starts this year. The Rangers haven't really taken advantage of Oakland this series, but their lineup has much better hitters. Look for the Rangers to lead after five since the A's have trailed at this point in this game in eight of nine Oller starts. Also, expect this game to feature more runs than we've seen so far from these clubs.

Prediction: Rangers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120) & First 5 Innings Total Over 5 Runs (+100)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 117-88-4 (+196.0 Units)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt