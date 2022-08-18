Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will be playing the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon. The Athletics are now 43-75 on the season after their 7-2 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday. The Rangers' loss brings their record to 52-65 on the year.

Texas continues to struggle at home, as they haven't been able to handle the last-placed Athletics this series. The Rangers surprisingly have a worse home record than away record entering Thursday's game.

Texas will send out Dane Dunning, who is currently holding a 2-6 record and 4.12 ERA on the year. Oakland's offense is averaging only 2.7 runs per game in their past seven, despite putting up seven runs last night. The Rangers are 7-15 in Dunning's starts this year, which won't give their fans much confidence.

When Dunning faced the A's back in May, he was pulled in the fifth inning, but not before he allowed 10 base runners. He'll try to clean it up this time around at his home park, where he has a 3.23 ERA on the year.

Zach Logue, who is 2-6 with a 5.49 ERA, will start Thursday for Oakland. Last time out, he was lit up, lasting 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and six earned runs in a loss to the Houston Astros on the road.

He has had a rough going this season, and he'll be up against a Rangers lineup that has underperformed. The Oakland left-hander has been subpar on the road, carrying a 6.14 ERA away from home in four outings. Look for Texas to try and break out of their hitting funk in the series finale.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 2:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +162 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.0 (-115) Texas Rangers -195 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.0 (-105)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Tony Kemp has been seeing the ball well recently, despite his poor overall numbers. Over the last two weeks, he's hit .306, and most of his hits, in general, are singles. Look for him to notch a single against Dunning on Thursday, where Kemp is expected to bat second.

Pick: Tony Kemp Over 0.5 Singles (-135)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

We've seen a run tallied in the first inning in both Tuesday's contest and Wednesday's. Expect the top of the lineup to come through for either club and push a run across this afternoon. Also, look for the Rangers to salvage a split here in the fourth game of the series, given Dunning's recent strong performances.

Prediction: A Run in the First Inning (-105) & Rangers -1.5 (+110)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt