Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. The Rangers came out on top 8-7 versus the Athletics on Tuesday to improve to 62-80 on the season. The Athletics now sit at 51-91 and last place in the American League West.

Texas is now 10 games under .500 at Globe Life Field, but Oakland is 14 games under on the road. Tuesday's loss also marked the fifth defeat in six road games for the visitors.

Dane Dunning gets the ball Wednesday for the Rangers, carrying a 3-8 record and a 4.39 ERA. Oakland's lineup, which scores the second-fewest runs per game, shouldn't be too tough to handle even though they plated seven last night.

Recently, the right-hander's performances have been bad, though, as he's surrendered eight earned runs in his previous 9 2/3 innings, spanning two starts. Oakland was able to beat up on the inexperienced Cole Ragans on Tuesday, but don't expect them to have as much success versus Dunning tonight.

J.P. Sears, who is 4-2 with a 3.15 ERA, will be taking the mound Wednesday for Oakland. Last time out, he was lit up, lasting just two innings, surrendering eight hits and six earned runs in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Rangers' offense is average, but they have fared a lot better against lefty starters this year.

Sears had his worst outing of the year last week after he had been very reliable all season. It might not be too surprising, though. Sears' 4.75 FIP could indicate he's been lucky so far this year, and more subpar performances could be on the horizon.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +135 +1.5 (-155) Over 8.0 (-115) Texas Rangers -160 -1.5 (+130) Under 8.0 (-105)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The Rangers have been slumping over the past few weeks, but their offense was able to wake up in Tuesday's walk-off win. Sears, on paper, is a better starter than his teammate Ken Waldichuk, who got lit up last night. Still, the Rangers have much more talent than this A's team, so expect them to take Tuesday's contest as well. The over has hit in seven of the past 11, so look for another high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Rangers ML (-160) & Over 8 (-115)

