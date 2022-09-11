Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11| 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Texas are in fourth place in the American League West with 59 wins at a winning percentage of .428. They have a negative home record of 28-40 and are 1-9 in their last 10 matchups.

The Blue Jays are in third place in the American League East with 78 wins and a winning percentage of .565. They have a positive away record of 40-31 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rangers are really struggling this season. They have not scored enough and their pitching has been average too. They are dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.860, 68 RBIs, 24 home runs and an average of 0.304. Martin Perez has an ERA of 2.82, 149 Ks and a WHIP of 1.22 this season.

The Blue Jays have been doing well this campaign and as mentioned earlier are on a fantastic 8-2 run. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has done well for the team. He has an OPS of 0.824, 82 RBIs and 27 home runs at an average of 0.276. Alek Manoah has been pitching great this season for the team with an ERA of 2.42, 158 Ks and a WHIP of 0.99 this season.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays match details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 2:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Good Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays betting odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TORONTO BLUE JAYS -165 -1.5(+110) o7.5(+105) TEXAS RANGERS +135 +1.5(-130) u7.5(-120)

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays best picks

Martin Perez will be on the mound for the Rangers. He has an ERA of 2.82, 149 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.22 this season. He comes into this game with a record of 10-6. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.29 and five Ks.

Trevor Richards will pitch for the Blue Jays. He has an ERA of 4.72, 69 Ks , with a WHIP of 1.41 this season. He has an ERA of 7.36 with three Ks in the last seven days. He is the pick of the game.

Perez is doing great at home and he is the pick of the game.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction

Rangers have looked bereft of confidence and down on their luck recently. They have lost nine of their last 10 matchups. They look to pitch better in this game and will have to for a better result. The Blue Jays would like to play similar to the last game and win this game.

Texas will cut their run of bad results with a much-needed victory. With a bit of luck and some magic from Perez, they can upset the odds.

Prediction :- Texas Rangers will win this game.

