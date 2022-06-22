“Martin Perez is actually good, this isn't a fluke” - MLB Twitter is astonished as Texas Rangers starter Martin Perez shuts down the hard-hitting Philadelphia Phillies over 5 innings

The Philadelphia Phillies have been rolling recently. However, they have hit a brick wall tonight in the form of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez.
At the time of writing, Perez has shut out the Phillies over five innings. He's struck out five batters and allowed only four hits.
This comes as a surprise for a couple of reasons. Firstly, many MLB fans and analysts don't believe that Perez is a "legitimate ace" this season. He's strung together some excellent starts, but many dismissed them as simply being fleeting flashes of skill that wouldn't last.
Secondly, Perez is facing the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. This is a team that has charged back from being 10 games under .500 to a 36-32 record. They've won five straight games and seven of their last 10. Even without Bryce Harper in the lineup due to blistering issues, the Phillies are still an offensive workhorse tonight.
Perez has put a stop to that so far. Granted, he's issued three walks — all to the same hitter, Rhys Hoskins.
However, Perez can't be blamed for that, as Hoskins has been on a tear recently. He's batting .385 over his last 21 plate appearances.
Most Twitter users are simply in shock at Perez's performance tonight. Even Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara couldn't shut out the Phillies last week.
As this user points out, it appears that Perez is establishing himself as one of the league's aces.
MLB Twitter reacts to Texas Rangers starter Martin Perez's performance against Philadelphia Phillies
This user thinks the MLB should create a new award this season specifically to accommodate Perez. He's come a long way since compiling an earned-run average of 4.74 last season.
This year, Perez owns a stellar 2.10 ERA.
This Philadelphia Phillies fan couldn't believe that Perez is dominating his team for a second time this season.
This user pointed out a hilarious statistic. Martin Perez has walked Rhys Hoskins nine times in his career. Hoskins is 0-7 against him when he manages to record an at bat.
This user still doesn't trust Perez to keep up the success.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, this user thinks Perez will land on a new team by the beginning of August. Contenders are hungry for starting pitchers like him.
This user thinks the Phillies will break Perez's shutout before he leaves the mound tonight.
At the time of writing, it's still going. The Texas Rangers are up 2-0 on the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning.