Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | SWAC | College Basketball

The Alabama State Hornets will take on the Texas Southern Tigers in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup on Monday night. The Tigers are 6-14 for the season and sit in 10th position in their conference standings.

The Hornets are 6-13 for the season and currently hold the fifth spot in the SWAC standings. They defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers in their last game and covered the spread as 3.5-point underdogs. The Tigers defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in their most recent game and covered the spread as two-point favorites.

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Southern Tigers -180 -4 (-110) Over 139.5 (-115) Alabama State Hornets +155 +4 (-110) Under 139.5 (-105)

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Match Details

Fixture: Texas Southern Tigers at Alabama State Hornets

Date and Time: Monday, January 23 at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, AL

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Key Stats

In their first 14 games, the Tigers only mustered a 4-10 record with victories over Arizona State, North American, Hampton, and HTU. Before beating Jackson State and Alabama A&M, the Tigers would first lose to Grambling State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State, and Alcorn State.

The Tigers led 32-21 at halftime in their matchup against the Bulldogs on Saturday. From there, the Tigers kept up the tempo and went on a 38-38 run to win 70-59. Davon Barnes, who had 17 points and 4 rebounds, was the team's leader.

The Tigers are 2-3 in their last five games and have covered the spread in only one of those contests. Davon Barnes leads the charge for the Tigers, as he is averaging 15.7 points and 2.3 assists per game this season.

With victories over Lane, Mississippi Valley State, and Eastern Illinois, the Hornets began the year at 3-11. The Hornets have won three of their previous five games, going 3-2; they defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama A&M, and Prairie View A&M.

The Hornets played the Prairie View Panthers on Saturday, scoring 28 points in the first half, 22 in the second, and six in overtime to pull out a 56-55 victory. Jordan O'Neal had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Duane Posey had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in four of those contests. Isaiah Range is averaging 14.2 points per game for the Hornets, while T.J. Madlock leads the charge in assists and steals per game this season.

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Betting Prediction

Support the Hornets in this one. They have won five of their previous seven games and are coming off a convincing victory against Prairie View on Saturday. Five of the seven games have seen the Hornets score 69 points or more.

It wouldn't be shocking to see a high total here given that the Tigers have scored 66 points or more in eight straight games. Even though both teams are having a difficult season, the Hornets should cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Alabama State Hornets +4 (-110)

