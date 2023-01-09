Texas Southern vs Mississippi Valley Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 9 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will play host to the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday in a battle between two Southwestern Athletic Conference schools. Texas Southern is down to 4-12, as they lost their third consecutive game on Saturday. MVSU is an awful 1-16, and they're currently on a 12-game losing streak. Both schools are 0-3 in conference play so far, so at least one of these teams will get to notch a conference win tonight. Texas Southern is 18-1 all-time versus MVSU, and they've won ten straight against their conference rivals, with MVSU's last win coming back in 2017.

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Texas Southern Tigers -9 (-110) Over 133 (-110) -455 Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils +9 (-110) Under 133 (-110) +350

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Match Details

Fixture: Texas Southern Tigers @ Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Key Stats

Texas Southern will be on the road, where they're 0-8 and 1-9 overall in games away from home. A big reason for this is their lack of offensive consistency, as on the year, they average just 92.8 points per 100 possessions and shoot 41.4% from the field. The Tigers shoot under 40% away from home and just 25.5% from behind the arc. Davon Barnes leads the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game, and Joirdon Karl Nicholas has also been huge, averaging 12.0 points and 9.1 rebounds on the year. The Tigers have played some tough teams, but overall their poor shooting has plagued them this season.

MVSU hasn't won since November, and their offense is one of the worst in the country. They average a measly 81.4 points per 100 possessions, and they shoot an awful 36.4% from the field. Rayquan Brown (14.7 PPG) and Terry Collins (14.0 PPG) have carried the scoring load, but besides these two, the Delta Devils haven't had many reliable options. MVSU struggles in all areas, but especially defensively, where their opponents have shot an efficient 46.2% against them while racking up over 113 points per 100 possessions.

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Betting Prediction

Both teams have had awful seasons, so it's difficult to make a case for either team here. Texas Southern has four wins, but only two have come against D1 schools. Also, they have covered just one of their last seven games, the majority of which they were actually favored. Considering how bad both of these offenses are, take the under here.

Prediction: Under 133 (-110)

