Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wild Cats, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the Kansas State Wild Cats on Saturday (October 1).

The Raiders are in fourth place in the standings and are 3-1 in their last four games. They are doing great both in defense and attack.

Kansas is in third place in the standings and has done great in offense and defense. They are 3-1 in their last four games and will look to win this game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wild Cats Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TEXAS TECH +240 +8.5(-110) o57(-110) KANSAS STATE -285 -7.5(-107) u57(-110)

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wild Cats Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Kansas State Wild Cats

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wild Cats Key Stats

The Raiders have done exceptionally well and have done a great job in offense. They have covered 1452 yards at an average of 7.5 yards per attempt and have a completion rate of 64.9 percent. Quarterback Donovan Smith has contributed an average of 6.7 passing yards per attempt, covering 1116 yards in total.

While rushing, the team has covered 453 yards at an average of 3.2 yards per attempt, which is below expectations. The defense has done well with 231 tackles.

Kansas has done well this season and looks like a complete team.The team has covered 580 passing yards at an average of 5.6 yards per attempt. While rushing, they have covered 993 yards at an average of 5.5 yards per attempt. They also have 12 rushing touchdowns in four games.

TEAM PASSING YARDS/GAME RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS TEXAS TECH 363 113.25 8 KANSAS STATE 145 248.45 12

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wild Cats Pick and Prediction

Donovan Smith will be the pick of the game due to his current form. He's doing consistently well and has nine passing touchdowns with interceptions in four games. He has been very effective this season and could play a key role here.

Both teams will go for a win, but the Raiders are best suited for a win due to their brilliant offensive form. The Raiders are a complete team with good defense, so it will be difficult for Kansas to beat them. Donovan Smith will be the pick for this game.

Prediction: Take Texas on the spread +8.5 (-110)

