Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 24 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will face the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) on Saturday (September 24) in NCAA action. Both teams are part of the Big 12 conference, where Oklahoma is #6 in the league.

The Sooners have made an excellent start to the season, winning all their three games. They won against UTEP Miners, followed by a victory against Kent State, before beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They will look to make it four in a row against the Wildcats.

Kansas, meanwhile, started their campaign with a thumping 34-0 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes. Game 2 followed a similar pattern, as they had a convincing 40-12 win over Missouri. However, they hit a dead end with a loss against the Tulane Green Waves. It was a tough game, which they lost 17-10.

The last five meetings between the two teams have been dominated by the Wildcats, who have won five times. However, a lot has changed in the last season, as the Sonners have emerged as a strong team.

Their last meeting was won by Oklahoma, and now they are a better ranked team than Kansas. So it will be interesting to see who takes this clash.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas State Wildcats @ Oklahoma Sooners

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 08:00 pm EDT

Venue: OU Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oklahoma Sooners -520 -13.5 (-115) U 53 (-110) Kansas +410 -13.5 (-105) O 53 (-110)

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats: Pick

It'sgoing to be a strong battle between Dillon Gabriel and Adrian Martinez. Both quarterbacks have started the season strongly, especially Dillion. His statistics for the season have been off the roof. Both teams are high on the offensive side of things, with the two men leading the way.

The way things stand at present, it could be difficult to stop either man, but for now, Dillion is the pick of the game.

Pick: Dillion Gabriel Pass Yards Total O 250.5 (-115)

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats: Prediction

Odds favor the Sooners to bag this one against the Wildcats. The game should be a great display of offense from both teams, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Expect Oklahoma to win, though.

Prediction: Oklahoma Total Point O 33.5 (-115)

