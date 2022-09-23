Georgia Bulldogs vs Kent State Golden Flashes NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 24 | 2022 NCAAF Season

First-placed Georgia Bulldogs will face the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday (September 24) in the NCAA. The Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak in the South Eastern Conference.

Tight end Brock Bowers was very impressive in Game 3. He clocked an average of 24.2 and picked up 121 yards, completing two TDs as well. Jared Zinkel and Jack Podlesny managed 1/1 field goals apiece in the game. Georgia is currently on top of the SEC.

The Golden Flashes, meanwhile, have suffered two back-to-back away defeats as they prepare for their third away trip.

Their last game was a one-sided home victory for the LIU Sharks, with Kent State winning by a convincing 63-10 scoreline. Collin Schlee was the star performer, completing 10/12 attacks, picking up 199 yards and two TDs. Marquez Cooper was another efficient player who earned two TDs in only 89 yards. He plays as a running back for the team.

Kent State have a 1-2 record at the moment and are facing the number one seeded team in the league. This is going to be a tough outing for the away team, making Georgia the favorite to win.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Kent State Golden Flashes: Match Details

Fixture: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Georgia Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 12:00 pm EDT

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs vs Kent State Golden Flashes: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Georgia Bulldogs -45 (-115) U 62.5 (-120) Kent State +45 (-105) O 62.5 (+100)

Georgia Bulldogs vs Kent State Golden Flashes: Pick

In the previous game, Georgia completely dominated South Carolina's opponents in a 48-7 victory.

Stetson Bennett, their quarterback, completed 16/23 attacks, picking up 284 yards for two TDs. By the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs were already 45-0 ahead and cruising to victory.

"@stetsonlv has picked up a pair of honours for his performance vs. South Carolina" - Bulldogs

Stetson Bennett is the main pick for the game against the Golden Flashes. He should be ready to pick up yards against a weak opponent like Kent State. Expect the quarterback to complete a lot of runs against this defense.

Pick: Stetson Bennett Total Yards O 300 (-120)

Georgia Bulldogs vs Kent State Golden Flashes: Prediction

There is no doubt who is the likelier team to win this game. The Bulldogs are the clear favorites.

Prediction: Bulldogs Total 1st Half U 35 (-120)

