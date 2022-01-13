WWE legend Goldberg revels in Georgia Bulldogs' first national championship title in over 30 years

Bill Goldberg is best known for his pro wrestling stints with the WCW and WWE. The cult classic film Ready to Rumble also featured him and many other legendary wrestlers alongside actors David Arquette, Scott Caan, Oliver Platt and the late great Martin Landau. What many fans might not know is that he also played defensive tackle at Georgia in the late ‘80s before his wrestling career.

DjShockley @DjShockley3 @GeorgiaFootball Was fun to catch with former dawg and legend Bill Goldberg…always good to talk with him especially before the game where he said he wishes he had 3 plays to wreck some havoc #GoDawgs Was fun to catch with former dawg and legend Bill Goldberg…always good to talk with him especially before the game where he said he wishes he had 3 plays to wreck some havoc #GoDawgs @GeorgiaFootball https://t.co/yaS0B7EoKm

With the Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the wrestling star is extremely happy that his alma mater beat their bitter rivals on the biggest stage in college football. Speaking to TMZ Sports, he relished the big win:

"I would say the entire Bulldog Nation is... I don’t wanna say stunned by any stretch of the imagination. But we're pinching ourselves and finally coming to the realization that the curse is freaking broken and it feels really good.

“It’s pretty amazing how the Bulldog nation has just all come together to celebrate. I’ve heard from people I have not heard from in 30 years in the past 24 hours.”

The wrestler's ties to Georgia potentially do not stop there. The proud alum also disclosed that his son, Gage, hopes to follow his dad’s path to playing college football for the University of Georgia one day. The 15-year-old reportedly attends head coach Kirby Smart’s football camp and has his sights on attending UGA, if they will have him. For the father, nothing else (except maybe another national title) would make him happier.

"Oh, God yeah, 100 percent. To have another Goldberg at the University of Georgia — first and foremost, hopefully, they’d take another Goldberg there," he said.

Of course, if that doesn’t happen, the proud father would be happy for his son no matter what.

"Our goal as parents is to provide our son with the best opportunity to follow his dreams. Whether it's football, baseball, or wrestling. Whatever it may be, we’re in his corner. 100 percent."

Well, almost no matter what:

"Unless he wants to go to Florida, then I have to put him up for adoption."

Life is good for the Goldberg family and the former Bulldog himself. The 50-year-old wrestler still occasionally appears on WWE as a part-time participant on their Raw lineup. Outside the ring, fans can catch him in various movies and television roles.

Edited by Piyush Bisht