WWE veteran compares Goldberg's undefeated run to current AEW star

Lance Storm recently drew a booking comparison between WWE veteran Goldberg and AEW star Jade Cargill.

Cargill fulfilled her prophecy of becoming the first-ever TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite this week. The 29-year-old star reached the pinnacle of her career dominantly as she embarked on a winning streak of 23-0, an impressive overall record for someone in her rookie year.

In some ways, Cargill's run reminds fans of Goldberg's monstrous push during his initial days at WCW. The veteran remained undefeated for 173 matches, which instantly propelled him into the main event scene.

While speaking with Bryan Alvarez on the Figure Four Daily podcast, Lance Storm explained that Goldberg thrived in an era where wins mattered the most. Meanwhile, he believes the current era is more about in-ring quality.

Storm downplayed Cargill's heel persona and said it's much easier for a wrestler to carry a poor working babyface than a poor working heel:

"To me, the biggest difference is Bill Goldberg's initial push came in an era where wins are what mattered. Jade is in an era where match quality matters more than ever before. There are other differences too. I think, to maximize Jade, they've cast her wrong, and she's a heel. I've explained this to so many people, and so many people, and that's like, why did you not see this ahead of time? It is so much easier to carry a poor working babyface than it is to carry a poor working heel."

What's lies ahead for Jade Cargill as AEW TBS Champion?

The AEW women's roster is highly-stacked at the moment, and Jade Cargill will not be short of challengers for her newly won TBS Championship.

While Riho is gunning after Britt Baker's women's title, it will be interesting to see which star vows to challenge Cargill and who eventually ends her undefeated streak.

