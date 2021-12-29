"I need surgery" - Goldberg has a massive update on his WWE status

Goldberg has been on hiatus from wrestling since his victory over Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. The former Universal Champion revealed he would require shoulder surgery soon.

During an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the 55-year-old legend admitted that his shoulders had taken a lot of punishment in his career, and he will eventually have surgery to fix the long-standing problems.

However, he still has one more match left on his WWE contract and doesn't plan on going under the knife until he completes his contractual obligations.

Goldberg also realizes that Vince McMahon could call him at any moment, and the veteran superstar needs to be prepared for what may be his final assignment for the company.

Here's what Goldberg revealed:

"I felt pretty good. I won't tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years, and I need surgery. I'll get it when I'm done; I'll get it when I'm finished. If Vince [McMahon] calls me tomorrow morning and says, 'Goldberg, we need you in a month.' What am I going to do if I get surgery? I'll get it done when it's time." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Goldberg has had a very high-profile WWE run so far

Goldberg has featured in some big storylines ever since he returned to WWE in 2016 to rekindle his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The former WCW star has captured the Universal Championship twice and had matches against some of the biggest names in the business.

WWE utilized Goldberg on special occasions, and he has proven to be a significant draw for the promotion, especially at Saudi Arabia events.

Despite criticism surrounding his in-ring work, Goldberg has recently been one of the go-to part-time talents for the WWE. He even repaid the officials' faith in an impressive match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

With just one match remaining on his current WWE deal, who do you see as Goldberg's final opponent? Share your picks in the comments section.

