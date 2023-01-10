Texas Tech vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | Big 12 | College Basketball

When the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-5) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (12-2) on Tuesday night, they will be attempting to end their three-game losing streak.

The Red Raiders were five-point favorites when they lost to Oklahoma, 68-63. The Cyclones recently defeated TCU 69–67 despite being 5.5-point favorites. In their last 10 games against the Cyclones, the Red Raiders are 8-2.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Tech Red Raiders +250 +7 (-110) Over 128.5 (-115) Iowa State Cyclones -300 -7 (-110) Under 128.5 (-105)

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders at ISU Cyclones

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IO

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Key Stats

The Red Raiders are currently having trouble on the field and are on a three-game losing streak. With a victory over the Cyclones, they will attempt to end their winning run and earn their first Big 12 victory of the year on the road.

The Red Raiders score 78.4 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 63 points while hitting 36.8 percent of their field goals and 11.1 percent of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Red Raiders have been strong, allowing only 63.9 points per game. They conceded 68 points in their previous game, and if they want to win this one, they must maintain that level of play.

The Cyclones are currently on a four-game winning streak and are performing well right now. With a victory versus the Red Raiders, which would be their sixth straight victory, they will want to maintain the momentum.

The Cyclones score 70.6 points per contest on average. In their most recent game, they scored 69 points while making 52.5 percent of their field goals and 25% of their three-point attempts.

With 58.2 points allowed per game, the Cyclones are one of the strongest defensive teams in the nation. They conceded 67 points in their previous game, so they will need a similar performance to win.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Betting Prediction

The Red Raiders won't have many extra scoring opportunities against the Cyclones since they haven't rebounded the ball as efficiently on the road. They've also been sloppy with the ball lately, which will give the Cyclones, who average more than 11 steals per game at home, easy scoring opportunities.

Expect the Red Raiders to struggle to keep up with the Cyclones as they limit opponents to under 580 points per game at home, so pick the Cyclones to cover the spread.

Pick: Iowa State Cyclones -7 (-110)

