Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | College Basketball

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats will play a conference game at the Bramlage Coliseum in Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Baylor upset the Red Raiders on Tuesday; they were 10-8 SU and 6-11-1 ATS.

In their most recent game, the Wildcats defeated Kansas, going 16-2 SU and 7-11 ATS. Last season's encounters between the Wildcats and Red Raiders were divided. In the history of the series, the Wildcats have prevailed 25–23.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Tech Red Raiders +165 +5 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) Kansas State Wildcats -195 -5 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Key Stats

To prepare for Big 12 action, the Red Raiders probably wished they had more time. With only losses to Creighton and Ohio State during non-conference play, they finished 10-2. They are not helped by their 352nd-ranked non-conference strength of schedule.

The Red Raiders score 76.1 points per game on 48.1 percent of their shots, including 35.2 percent from three-point range, which is 30th-best. The team averages 32.6 rebounds with a +4.2 rebounding differential, and it converts 70.9 percent of its free throws. With scheduling adjustments, the offensive effectiveness of the Red Raiders is 79th.

The Red Raiders allow 66.4 points per contest on 41.6 percent shooting, including 32.9 percent from beyond the arc. Its assist-to-turnover ratio is 176th (0.98), and its schedule-adjusted defensive effectiveness is 51st.

After shocking No. 2 Kansas, the Wildcats are now knotted atop the Big 12 conference rankings. The Wildcats weren't given enough credit for the majority of the season, but they won't be ignored any longer.

The Wildcats score 78.4 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent overall and 35.4 percent from long distance. It averages 32.7 rebounds with a +2.6 rebounding differential and makes 74.4 percent of its free throw attempts. In terms of offensive efficiency adjusted for the schedule, the Wildcats are 35th.

On 42.3 percent shooting, including 29.3 percent from three, they surrender 68.1 points per game. They rank 43rd in assists-per-turnover ratio (1.31) and 39th in the adjusted defensive schedule.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Betting Prediction

After a historic triumph over a rival, the Wildcats will prevail and cover the spread to take care of business. The Wildcats are strong on both ends of the court, skilled, and experienced, ranking 37th in offensive efficiency and 38th in defensive efficiency.

They'll enjoy the spotlight in this home game and easily defeat the faltering Red Raiders. Take the Wildcats to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Kansas State Wildcats -5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes