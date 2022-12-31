Texas Tech vs TCU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Big 12 | College Basketball

On Saturday, both the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs will play their first Big 12 games against each other. The Red Raiders are 10-2 overall and have won six consecutive games coming into this game.

With nine straight victories and an overall record of 11-1, the Horned Frogs' recent form has been even hotter. In the fiercely competitive Big 12, every victory counts, so this weekend's game will be no exception. The first tap is scheduled for noon ET.

Texas Tech vs TCU Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Texas Tech Red Raiders +4.5 (-105) +160 Over 140.5 (-110) TCU Horned Frogs -4.5 (-115) -190 Under 140.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs TCU Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Texas Tech vs TCU Key Stats

The Red Raiders are prepared to make their push for a spot in the NCAA Tournament as they enter Big 12 play with six straight victories and ten wins overall. The Red Raiders have gone 8-0 at home thus far and 2-2 at neutral sites, making this their first genuine away game. The Red Raiders easily defeated South Carolina State at home on Tuesday night to complete their non-conference schedule.

With almost 107 points scored per 100 possesions on average over their last three games, they are 16th in the nation in scoring. The Red Raiders' three-point field goal percentage, assist-to-turnover ratio, and rebounding are all 58th, 79th, and 111th in the nation, respectively.

Even on their own campus, the Horned Frogs have surely slipped under people's notice as the school's football team gears up for the college football playoffs. The Horned Frogs, who are now ranked 18th, have won nine straight games and enter conference play at a respectable 11-1, which may have gone unnoticed. As they get ready to meet the Red Raiders, the Horned Frogs are currently 9-1 at home this year.

They are the 35th-highest-scoring team in the nation and are coming off a 100-point performance of their own. Given that the Horned Frogs' three-point field goal percentage places them only 316th in the nation, they won't be able to do much damage from beyond the arc.

Texas Tech vs TCU Betting Prediction

The Red Raiders' opportunistic defense, which ranks in the top 25 in thefts, should be able to neutralize the Horned Frogs' fluid ball movement and the 10th-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the nation.

The Horned Frogs won't allow this game to become a long-distance contest because they are one of the nation's top three-point defensive teams. The Horned Frogs will likely make it the Raiders' first actual road test challenge.

Pick: TCU Horned Frogs -4.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes