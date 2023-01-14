Texas Tech vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Texas Longhorns will be at home to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in a Big 12 clash. Texas is 14-2, and they're ranked #10 in the nation. On Wednesday, the Longhorns beat TCU 79-75, improving their home record to 10-1. Texas Tech is down to 10-6, as they've now lost four in a row, previously getting embarrassed by Iowa State 84-50.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Texas Tech Red Raiders +8 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) +310 Texas Longhorns -8 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110) -400

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Texas Longhorns

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Moody Center

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns Key Stats

Texas Tech is slumping badly, and since opening up Big 12 play, they're 0-4. Overall, their offense has been good, as they score 107.4 points per 100 possessions, but over their last two games, they've shot under 37%. Compared to their season field goal percentage of 48.5%, the 24th-highest percentage, the Red Raiders have to be disappointed with their recent performances. Kevin Obanor has been Texas Tech's best player, averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, but last game, he finished with just seven points.

Defensively, TTU have been consistent, holding opponents to just 91.3 points per 100 possessions, and they do well not to commit a lot of fouls. It's really going to come down to their offense, as they've shot an awful 40.7% against Big 12 opponents through four games.

Texas has one of the best offenses in college basketball, and they're led by senior guard Marcus Carr, who averages 17.3 points and 4.4 assists. As a team, the Longhorns score 113.9 points per 100 possessions, and they shoot 48.6% from the field, which ranks 21st in the country. Texas has solid depth, and their assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.5 is excellent. On defense, they allow only 91.2 points per 100 possessions, and they'll look to keep racking up conference wins.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns Betting Prediction

Both teams have poor ATS records, and even though Texas Tech is in the midst of an awful stretch, Texas haven't been covering the spread much recently. The Longhorns are 1-4 ATS over their past five. Texas should at least win today's contest, but the best bet here is the over. Both defenses are solid, but this total is pretty low. Considering the fact that the over has hit in three of four conference games for Texas, expect the total to go over here.

Prediction: Over 142.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes