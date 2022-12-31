Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Big 12 | College Basketball

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns travel to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon to take on the Sooners. The Red River Shootout, a Big 12 showdown that takes place on the gridiron, moves to the hardwood when two schools compete in the Sooner State.

In their previous game, the Longhorns defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72 at home but failed to cover the spread despite being a 30-point favorite. On December 20, the Sooners defeated Florida 62–53 in a game played at Charlotte's Spectrum Center, winning handily despite being a three-point underdog.

Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Longhorns -170 -3 (-110) Over 132.5 (-110) Oklahoma Sooners +145 +3 (-110) Under 132.5 (-110)

Texas vs Oklahoma Match Details

Fixture: UT Longhorns at Oklahoma Sooners

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Texas vs Oklahoma Key Stats

The Longhorns defeated TX A&M-Commerce easily at home on Tuesday night to win their fifth straight game. The Longhorns increased their season record to 11-1 and began conference play in this game. Seven of the conference's ten teams had double-digit victory totals going into conference play, and no club has a record lower than 8-4.

The Longhorns rank 16th in the nation in scoring offense for the year, with an average of 83.8 points per 100 possessions this season. They rank seventh in the nation with an average of 19.3 assists per game and 38.2 rebounds per game.

The last time the Sooners played, they defeated Florida in a game played at a neutral venue, giving them their third win in the previous four games and their second straight victory. The Sooners, who enter conference play with a 9-3 record, hope to get off to a strong start in the Big 12.

Their offensive production has been below average this year; their 69 points per 100 possessions rank them 252nd in scoring output. The Sooners average 31.7 rebounds per game and 14.4 assists per outing this season. They rank 28th in scoring defense with an average of 60.7 points allowed per 100 possessions, which shows how strong their defense is.

Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Prediction

The Longhorns have been a strong offensive club and a difficult defensive unit this season. Their offensive stats give them the advantage here because the Sooners are a subpar offensive club.

They are below average this season in turnover percentage and offensive rebounding percentage; however, some of that may be attributable to tempo. Pick the Longhorns to win and cover the spread this evening.

Pick: UT Longhorns -3 (-110)

