Texas vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Big 12 | College Basketball

As they make their way to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns are in transit. Despite being a 2.5-point underdog, the Longhorns were defeated 78-67 by No. 12 Iowa State on the road in their previous game on Tuesday night.

In their prior contest, the Mountaineers defeated No. 14 TCU 74-65 at home, covering the spread as a 2.5-point favorite on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns have won their last two encounters and have a 15-10 advantage in the overall series between the two institutions. The most recent meeting, on February 26, 2022, saw the Longhorns prevail 82–81 in overtime on the road.

Texas vs West Virginia Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Longhorns -110 +1 (-115) Over 145.5 (-110) West Virginia Mountaineers -110 -1 (-105) Under 145.5 (-110)

Texas vs West Virginia Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns at West Virginia Mountaineers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Texas vs West Virginia Key Stats

Prior to being defeated by No. 12 Iowa State on the road, the Longhorns had won three straight games and nine of their previous ten overall. The Longhorns' record slipped to 15-3 overall, and they now hold the fourth spot in the Big 12 with a 4-2 mark in the conference.

The Longhorns are 25th in the nation in scoring offense this season with an average of 80.7 points per game. The Longhorns average 36.1 rebounds and 16.7 assists per game, ranking them 18th and 19th, respectively, in those categories. Their scoring defense ranks 109th in the US with an average of 66.7 points allowed per game this season.

When the Mountaineers defeated TCU at home on Tuesday night, they ended a five-game losing streak. The Mountaineers come into this game with an overall record of 11-7 and a ranking of 9th in the Big 12 with a 1-5 record in conference play.

The Mountaineers are currently averaging 77.9 points per game, which ranks their scoring offense for the season at 54th in the US. They are strong on the glass, grabbing 34.4 rebounds per game while dishing out 13.8 assists on average per game. They are 181st in the nation in defense with an average of 69.2 points allowed per game this season.

Texas vs West Virginia Betting Prediction

With their victory over the Horned Frogs in their last game, the Mountaineers finally returned to the winning column. The Longhorns team is a challenge for the Mountaineers since they must compete with them despite their superior offensive prowess.

Due to their aggressiveness on the glass and proficiency at the free throw line, the Longhorns should win this game. Additionally, the Longhorns will outperform the Mountaineers on the defensive end of the court.

The Longhorns should be able to handle business on the road as long as they stay clear of the turnover bug that fuels the Mountaineers' transition game. Take the away team to win the contest and cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Texas Longhorns (-110)

