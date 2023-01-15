Tiafoe vs Altmaier Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 15 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

Daniel Altmaier and Frances Tiafoe will square off in the opening round of the Australian Open on Sunday. Frances, who is ranked no. 17, won the title in Australia after defeating Maria Musetti 6-2, 0-0 in the final.

He will now begin his run at the Australian Open. The German, ranked 91, was defeated by Moura Monteiro in the qualifiers on January 7, with scores of 3-6, 7-5, and 7-6(6). He will now begin his campaign in Melbourne.

Tiafoe vs Altmaier Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Daniel Altmaier +550 +6.5 (+110) Over 34.5 (-115) Frances Tiafoe -900 -6.5 (-120) Under 34.5 (-105)

Tiafoe vs Altmaier Match Details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: KIA Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Tiafoe vs Altmaier Key Stats

During the group stage of the United Cup, Frances began his 2023 season by winning both of his singles matches against Tomas Machac and Oscar Otte.

The United Cup's knockout rounds pitted Team USA against Great Britain. The American defeated Dan Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance his team to the semi-finals, where they defeated Poland 5-0. The 24-year-old prevailed in his match once more, this time defeating Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3.

Frances faced Lorenzo Musetti in the United Cup final between the USA and Italy after Jessica Pegula defeated Martina Trevisan. Before his opponent retired due to injury, the 24-year-old won the first set 6-2. In the end, Team USA defeated Team Italy to win the United Cup.

Daniel also began his 2023 campaign at the United Cup; however, he only participated in one mixed doubles match during Germany vs. the USA. He played with Laura Siegemund, and the duo was defeated by Jessica Pegula and Frances 6-7 (5), 6-4 [10-7].

The German then participated in the ASB Classic qualifying stages, where he met Thiago Monteiro. The German won the first set 6-3, but the next two sets were won by his opponent, 7-5, 7-6, after a comeback.

Tiafoe vs Altmaier Betting Prediction

Given his high ranking and recent performances, Frances will go into the game as the overwhelming favorite to win. Fans can anticipate that the American will do well at the Australian Open given his recent string of excellent tennis performances.

The American will be eager to exert pressure on the German right away as his dynamic game style is built around his strong serve and forehand. He cannot, however, afford to make a lot of unforced errors. The American should be able to defeat Daniel and advance to the second round based on his recent performances.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe -6.5 (-120)

