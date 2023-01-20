Toledo vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 20 | MAC | College Basketball

When the Toledo Rockets visit the Buffalo Bulls on Friday night for a MAC matchup, they will be hoping to continue their two-game winning streak.

With their 90-75 victory over Ohio on Tuesday, the Rockets advanced to 3-2 in conference play.

With their victory over the Bowling Green Falcons earlier this week (100–71), the Bulls ended a two-game losing streak.

Toledo vs Buffalo Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Toledo Rockets -215 -5.5 (-115) Over 167.5 (-110) Buffalo Bulls +185 +5.5 (-105) Under 167.5 (-110)

Toledo vs Buffalo Match Details

Fixture: Toledo Rockets at Buffalo Bulls

Date and Time: Friday, January 20 at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: UB Alumni Arena, Getzville, New York

Toledo vs Buffalo Key Stats

The Rockets are attempting to keep up their recent success in conference play after victories against Northern Illinois and Ohio. Last Saturday, the Rockets defeated the Huskies 84-67, covering the 12.5-point spread. On Tuesday, the Rockets defeated Ohio as 9-point favorites and won 90–75.

Currently ranked No. 13 nationally in efficiency ratings, the Rockets are the top offensive team in the conference. They rank No. 15 in turnover rate and No. 23 in effective field goal percentage (55.0). They are making nearly 40% of their three-point attempts, and they also have strong offensive rebounding figures.

The Bulls had a horrible start to the season, dropping four of their first five games. From late November to early December, the Bulls had a four-game winning streak before dropping two of their following three contests. They won their first two MAC games, against Ohio and Northern Illinois, but then suffered defeats to Miami (OH) and Central Michigan.

The Bulls are currently rated No. 256 in turnover rate and No. 217 in effective field goal percentage this season due to their erratic offensive play. They have had trouble from the outside, making only 30.8% of their three-point attempts. Additionally, the Bulls are shooting 67.3% from the line, which ranks 298 nationally.

Toledo vs Buffalo Betting Prediction

Since the Rockets rely on their hot shooting to win games, I wouldn't be thrilled to support them on the road because it is harder to become hot in a new setting.

On Friday, they will also be shorter than their opponents, which is a strength for the Bulls' offense.

The Bulls should have plenty of opportunities to score in the paint, and they have won five straight home games while covering the spread.

Pick: Buffalo Bulls +5.5 (-105)

