Tonight's Best NFL Odds Boosts from Superbook for MNF - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - October 10 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, and SuperBook is offering several boosts for this exciting upcoming matchup. The Chiefs lead the AFC West 3-1, while the Raiders sit at the bottom of the division with a 1-3 mark. The Chiefs lead the NFL in points per game, and the Raiders have the potential to score a lot, too. Expect plenty of offense on Monday night. Below, we'll highlight some intriguing boosts to take advantage of from SuperBook.

Boost #1: (+300) Will the Team that Receives the Opening Kick Off Score an Offenisve Touchdown on the First Drive of the Game? (boosted from +250)

Both of these offenses are very capable of reaching the end zone during the first drive, especially the Chiefs. Kansas City leads the NFL in first-quarter points, and with Patrick Mahomes matched up against a weak Raiders pass defense, this boost has solid potential. Derek Carr, on the other hand, is a reliable quarterback. Either way, this boost could definitely hit.

Boost #2: (+175) Will Patrick Mahomes Throw 3+ Touchdowns AND the Chiefs Win? (boosted from +135)

Mahomes is currently averaging 2.75 passing TDs per game, but he tallied three last week against a way better Buccaneers passing defense. Las Vegas has allowed a ton of passing yards. Mahomes had a five TD game against them last season. At these odds, definitely take a stab as it's not hard to envision Mahomes reaching this total with time to spare.

As for Kansas City winning the game, they've won eight out of nine versus the Raiders and they're pretty big favorites here tonight. If Mahomes gets three passing TDs, he'll definitely be putting his team in a great position to get the win.

Boost #3: (+300) Will Kansas City and Las Vegas Both Score 25+ Points? (boosted from +250)

The Chiefs averaged 32.3 points and last year they scored 89 points versus Las Vegas in two meetings. For the Raiders, they average 24, but Kansas City games usually see a lot of scoring. This is a great boost as both teams' secondaries are less than stellar. It's not hard to see a back-and-forth high scoring affair from both sides tonight.

