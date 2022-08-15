Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles Monday night. These American League East teams will be battling for the final Wild Card spots presumably for the rest of the season.

The Blue Jays were defeated by the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 on Sunday, moving to 61-52 this season. The Orioles are now 59-55 this year after a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto has been a solid home team, holding a 35-23 record at Rogers Centre, while Baltimore has struggled on turf surfaces this season.

Yusei Kikuchi will start Monday for the Blue Jays. He is 4-6 with a 5.13 ERA through 19 starts. He has had a terrible year, and his last start was an embodiment of that. In his previous outing, Kikuchi threw five innings, giving up six hits and five earned runs in a loss to the Orioles. The former All-Star has been subpar, to say the least, and as a result, the Blue Jays have lost seven of his last 10 starts.

Kyle Bradish gets the ball Monday for the Orioles, carrying a 1-4 record and a 6.42 ERA. The Blue Jays offense has gone cold, averaging just 2.7 runs per game in their last seven.

Bradish has been poor on the road, though, carrying a 6.26 ERA in five road starts. Toronto's lineup is capable of scoring a ton of runs, although that hasn't happened lately. Bradish also has a 7.45 ERA versus the Blue Jays this year, so look for the home team to break out of their offensive slump.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +137 +1.5 (-145) Over 9.0 (-105) Toronto Blue Jays -152 -1.5 (+125) Under 9.0 (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been one of the best hitters in the MLB since last season started. He's also riding a 22-game hitting streak at the moment. Versus Bradish, he's gone 3-for-6 in his career, and with how badly the Orioles' righty has been this year, look for a big game from Vladdy.

Pick: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105) & Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-108)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

Both starters for this game have had their struggles this year, and both offenses are due to break out. Both offenses have also had success facing these pitchers already this year. Back the over here and expect a lot of runs on Monday.

Prediction: Blue Jays Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-130) & Game Total Over 9 (-115)

