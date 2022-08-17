Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will be at home to face the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. These American League East rivals will square off again in a series where each team can improve their playoff chances.

The Orioles beat the Blue Jays 7-3 on Monday to improve to 60-55. Toronto is now 61-53. They are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild card spot in the American League. Toronto has been good at Rogers Centre this year, despite their loss on Monday.

Toronto's Alek Manoah gets the ball on Tuesday night. He has a 12-5 record and a 2.56 ERA, and he'll be making his 23rd start of the year. He has been dominant this season, and he'll be up against a decent Orioles lineup that he faced last week. Including that start, the right-hander's performances have been uncharacteristically poor, as he's allowed nine earned runs in his past 16 1/3 innings.

Manoah has a 3.91 FIP this season, which indicates that he may be in for regression, but he's still one of the best pitchers in the league at the moment. He is carrying a 2.48 ERA in ten home starts, so look for him to try and help his club even the series on Tuesday.

Baltimore will start Dean Kremer for Tuesday's game. He has a 4-4 record with a 3.69 ERA in 12 starts so far. Last time out, he wasn't great, as he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs. These Blue Jays are averaging 2.7 runs per game in their past seven, as they've been slumping for a while now. Kremer has a 4.87 FIP, so he definitely could see his ERA rise from now until the end of the year.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +177 +1.5 (-115) Over 8.5 (-120) Toronto Blue Jays -210 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (+100)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has taken Kremer deep twice in his three at-bats facing the O's righty. He's projected to bat sixth, but he should be able to produce a big game on Tuesday against a pitcher he sees well.

Pick: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-107)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

Looking at these starters, the under has hit in 67% of Kremer's starts and 64 of Manoah's. Both bullpens are decent, so the game, overall, could be low scoring. With Manoah going and the Jays' bats slumping, look for the game to be lower scoring than anticipated through the first five innings.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 5 Runs (-110)

