Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will match up with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon. The Orioles beat the Blue Jays 4-2 on Tuesday to improve to 61-55. Toronto is now 61-54 after the defeat. The O's are right on the Jays' heels, just half a game back for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto has been good at home this season, but they've been outplayed this series. They'll look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday before traveling down to New York.

Ross Stripling will start Wednesday for the Blue Jays. He is 5-3 with a 3.16 ERA through 15 starts this season, and he'll be making his first appearance since July 30.

Stripling will be facing a scrappy Orioles lineup on Wednesday that doesn't have too many names that pop off the page. Prior to getting hurt, Stripling had been excellent, giving up just four earned runs in his past 15 1/3 innings. The Toronto right-hander is holding a 2.87 ERA at Rogers Centre this season, so we'll see if he can keep pitching well north of the border.

Baltimore will tab Austin Voth, who has a 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA. Last start, he was solid as he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs, while he fanned five in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles have been great in Voth's starts, and the Blue Jays offense is slumping. They're averaging just 2.6 runs per game in their past seven, well under their season average of 4.7.

The Orioles' righty has a 2.20 road ERA in 16 innings, but the Blue Jays' offense could break out at any time given their overall hitting numbers this year. Voth is receiving a whopping 5.7 runs in his starts this year, so if the O's can be around that number today, then he'll be in great shape.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 3:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +152 +1.5 (-135) Over 9.0 (+105) Toronto Blue Jays -167 -1.5 (+115) Under 9.0 (-125)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Austin Voth has walked two or more hitters in just one start of his last seven. The Blue Jays rank in the bottom half of the league when it comes to walk percentage. Expect Voth to command the zone and hand out fewer than two free passes on Wednesday.

Pick: Austin Voth Under 1.5 Walks Allowed (-105)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

The Orioles have surprised everyone this year, and not many would have anticipated that they'd be fighting for a playoff spot in mid-August. Oddsmakers have undervalued Baltimore as they're 8-3 in their last 11 as underdogs.

With Voth starting, Baltimore has managed to lead or be tied after five in eight of his nine starts. Expect this to be the case again in the series finale, given how poorly the Blue Jays have played lately.

Prediction: Orioles First 5 Innings +0.5 (+100) & Orioles First 5 Innings Team Total Over 1.5 Runs (-135)

