Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their last MLB series of the season on Tuesday (October 6) night. The Blue Jays lead the season series 9-8.

The Blue Jays beat the Orioles 5-1 last night, taking their overall record to 91-69 and 44-35. As they look to start their postseason as the No. 1 wildcard entry from the American League, they will look to continue their four-match winning streak and win their last two games of the season.

The Orioles lost last night and have been eliminated from their division. They played better in the second half of the season but couldn't clinch a playoff berth. They will hope to win their last two remaining games of the season to end the year on a good note.

The Orioles will start with Mike Baumann on the mound. He's 1-3 this season with a 1.45 WHIP. This is only his second season in the major leagues, and he has been struggling on the mound. He's 0-1 this season against the Blue Jays and has looked increasingly inconsistent with his selection of pitches in his recent starts.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, will give the ball to Mitch White. He has had some serious struggles since making his way from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's 1-6 this season with a 5.21 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. This will be his 19th start of the season and second against the Orioles. He's 0-1 against the Orioles but will hope to register a much-needed win here.

Match Details: Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles

Fixture: Blue Jays at Orioles

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 4; 7:05 PM ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -105 +1.5 (+155) Over 7.5 (+100) Baltimore Orioles -115 +1.5 (-180) Under 7.5 (-120)

Best Picks: Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles

The Blue Jays are starting a pitcher who has had some serious struggles this season. White doesn't strike out a lot of hitters and is very inconsistent on the mound. He has given up some early hits and runs in games.

The Orioles' hitting unit has been performing well in recent games and will look to get the better of White tonight.

Pick: Orioles first five innings over 1.5 runs (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction

Game 2 will be a closer one to call as of now, but it will be a contest between the hitting lineups.

Both pitchers have struggled on the mound, and their opponents will look to take advantage of that early on. The Orioles should rely on the brute strength of Cedric Mullins to get some hits tonight.

Orioles +1.5 (-180)

