Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 16| 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. The Jays are in second place in the American League East with 81 wins and a winning percentage of .563. They have a positive home record of 41-31 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Orioles are in fourth place in the American League East with 75 wins at a winning percentage of 0.528. They have a negative away record of 34-37 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Blue Jays have been doing well this campaign. Bo Bichette has done well for the team. He has an OPS of 0.809, 88 RBIs and 24 home runs at an average of 0.285. Alek Manoah has been pitching great this season for the team. He has an ERA of 2.43, 163 Ks and a WHIP of 1.00 this season.

The Orioles have done well but have struggled with consistency. The scoring is on the shoulders of Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. Santander has an OPS of 0.784, 79 RBIs, 27 home runs at an average of 0.251 this season. Pitching has been a problem for the Orioles and teams have lost games because of it.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles match details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BALTIMORE ORIOLES +135 +1.5(-145) o9(+105) TORONTO BLUE JAYS -160 -1.5(+125) u9(-110)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles best picks

Jose Barrios will start for the Blue Jays. He has an ERA of 5.07,133 Ks and a WHIP of 1.38. He has done well recently and will try to repeat his performance in this game. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.42 and 4 Ks.

Jordan Lyles will start for the Orioles. He has an ERA of 4.62, 124 Ks and a WHIP of 1.46 this season. He has performed poorly in the last seven days and has an ERS of 19.64 with one K during this period.

Barrios comes into the game in fine form and is the pick of the game.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction

The Blue Jays are more settled as a team and are favorable to winning this game. They will try to exploit the poor pitching from the Orioles to score big. The Orioles need to win this to keep their hopes alive, but their pitching form keeps them at a disadvantage.

Prediction :- The Blue Jays will win this game.

