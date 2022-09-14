"Bo is totally white hot!!! It's insane" "F*ck Bo Bitchette" - MLB Twitter divided over Toronto Blue Jays' shortstop Bo Bichette's outstanding stats in September

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is starting to heat up in the final weeks of the season. After somewhat disappointing at the start of the year, Bichette has really impressed to start the month of September. So far, he has a slashline of .511/.549/.1.128 while hitting seven home runs and 21 RBI's.

MLB @MLB Bo is heating up at the right time. Bo is heating up at the right time. https://t.co/lt2Os9fFot

Although this is a small sample size, his numbers have been more than impressive in this span. This also comes at a crucial time for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are postseason contenders. They currently hold an American League Wild Card spot, but there are a lot of teams that could potentially take them over if they collapse.

Bo Bichette has put up some solid numbers this season for the Blue Jays. Through 138 games played, Bichette has put up a slashline of .281/.325/.479 totaling for a .801 OPS. He has also racked up 159 hits, 38 doubles, and 24 home runs in that span.

However, Bichette did get off to a cold start in the first half of the season. During this 92 game stretch, he has a slashline of .257/.302/.418 totaling to just a .720 OPS. His stats have been vastly different since the All-Star break, as his split is .332/.374/.608 which totals up to a whopping .982 OPS.

Despite this recent success for Bo Bichette, there are a lot of fans who do not like him at all. Many believe that he has a bad temper and can be too cocky at times. This especially comes after his actions that caused both benches to clear in a recent game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Regardless, he has been helping a very competitive Toronto Blue Jays squad in the second half of the season. The Blue Jays appear to be a playoff team and could possibly snag the AL East barring a collapse by the New York Yankees.

The ups and downs of the 2022 Toronto Blue Jays season

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two

Heading into this season, the Blue Jays were favorites to win the American League East. After a solid season last year with a young and growing core, the sky seemed like the limit for Toronto. However, they fell in the AL East standings due to an unimpressive start to the season.

Brett @Seemee8116 @HarryW218 @MLB @BlueJays Should worry about your own team and the 15 game lead they are blowing @HarryW218 @MLB @BlueJays Should worry about your own team and the 15 game lead they are blowing

Despite this, the Toronto Blue Jays have found their spark and are closing in on the Yankees division lead. They are now just 5.5 games behind New York and have a chance to get past them in these final weeks of the season.

