Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in MLB action.

The Jays are in second place in the American League East with 83 wins and a winning percentage of .568. They have a positive home record of 43-31 and are 7-3 in their last ten matchups.

The Orioles, meanwhile, are in fourth place in the American League East with 75 wins at a winning percentage of 0.521. They have a negative away record of 34-39 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Blue Jays have been doing well this campaign, especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has an OPS of 0.824, 84 RBIs and 28 home runs at an average of 0.279.

The team's pitching has been superb, with Alek Manoah leading the team charts. He has an ERA of 2.43, 163 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.00 this season.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have done well but have struggled for consistency. Their scoring has been on the shoulders of Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander.

Mullins has an OPS of 0.733, 55 RBIs, and 14 home runs at an average of 0.265. Pitching has been sub par for the Orioles. Most pitches have an ERA of over four this season.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles match details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18; 1.37 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BALTIMORE ORIOLES +170 +1.5(-120) o8(-105) TORONTO BLUE JAYS -195 -1.5(+112) u8(-105)

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles best picks

Alek Manoah will likely start for the Blue Jays. He has done well against the Orioles and will try to repeat that performance in this game. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 2.70 and 5 Ks.

Kyle Bradish could start for the Orioles. He has an ERA of 3.34, 72 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.25 this season. He has performed well against the Jays, pitching 12.1 innings and earning four runs with a home run.

However, Manoah comes into the game in fine form and is the pick of the day.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles prediction

The Blue Jays are more settled as a team and are expected to win this game. They will try to exploit inconsistent pitching from the Orioles to score big.

The Orioles need to win to keep their hopes alive, but their pitching and scoring form could be their undoing.

Prediction: The Blue Jays to win

