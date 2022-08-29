Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will be at home to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. The Blue Jays were beaten by the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, bringing their record to 68-58 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cubs currently hold a 55-73 record on the season after losing Sunday's matchup to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago is well out of the playoffs, and they now trail by 19 games in the National League Central. Toronto, on the other hand, is now nine games behind in the American League East division entering Monday's matchup. The Blue Jays are currently in the third Wild Card spot, but every game is crucial from here on out.

Jose Berrios will be on the hill Monday for the Blue Jays. He is 9-5 with a 5.28 ERA in 25 starts on the year. He has mostly had a season to forget so far, and he'll be up against a manageable Cubs lineup. Chicago's offense scores the ninth-fewest runs per game in the league, but their OPS is around league average.

Recently Berrios has looked better, giving up just three earned runs in his previous 12 2/3 innings. He also has a 4.10 ERA at home, so look for him to string together another solid start to open this series.

Chicago will hand the ball to Javier Assad, who will be making his second start. Last start, Assad went four innings, giving up four hits and no earned runs, while fanning three in a win versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Assad will look to build on his good debut, but it won't be that easy against Toronto's lineup. Even though the Blue Jays scored just three runs over the weekend in three games, they do have the talent to succeed up and down the lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Monday, August 29, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +197 +1.5 (-105) Over 9.0 (-120) Toronto Blue Jays -235 -1.5 (-115) Under 9.0 (+100)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Jose Berrios has had a tough year, but he does fare better north of the border. He also averages one whole strikeout more, as he's at 5.9 in home games. In his last two starts, he's totaled 15 Ks against two pretty good lineups. The Cubs rank in the top 10 in strikeout rate, so expect Berrios to hit the over for his strikeout prop tonight.

Pick: Jose Berrios Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-104)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

The Blue Jays just got swept by an Angels team that's struggled all year long. They have been a streaky team, as prior, they swept the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park, but they've been shut out twice since Friday. Both lineups can definitely be kept in check today, and 10 of the last 14 games in Toronto have gone under.

Prediction: Under 9 (+100)

