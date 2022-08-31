Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the series at home in Toronto on August 31 at 7:07 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, picks, and predictions for tonight's game are here.

The Blue Jays have already won the series and will look to sweep the Cubs tonight. They won 5-3 yesterday, courtesy of a Teoscar Hernandez three-run bomb and an immaculate pitching display by Kevin Gausman. The Blue Jays, after getting swept at home in their previous series against the Los Angeles Angels, will look to do some sweeping themselves and win tonight's game.

The Cubs are on a four-game losing streak, taking their overall record to 55-75, and they have no chance of clinching a Wild Card spot in the National League. Lately, their performances both on the mound and at plate have been unsatisfactory. They will hope to find some consistency in their gameplay.

"Series WIN!" - Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will start Mitch White on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 4.24, a WHIP of 1.36, and a W-L record of 1-4. Tonight might be a chance for White to impress his bullpen coach since arriving from the Dodgers at the end of last month. He has given away at least six hits in his last four outings, but tonight he will look to pull off a good performance against the misfiring Cubs' lineup.

The Cubs are yet to decide on their starting pitcher.

Match Details: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +185 +1.5 (-105) Over 9.5 (-105) Toronto Blue Jays -215 -1.5 (-115) Under 9.5 (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs: Best Picks

Mitch White will be looking to give it a good start. The momentum carried by the Blue Jays' lineup will come in handy as they look to close the series at home tonight. Expect the Blue Jays' hitters to get some hits early in the game and set the tone for yet another victory.

Pick: Mitch White Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+125)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

The Blue Jays had a terrible series at home the last time around. They have now won two games in a row and will look to win the series with complete authority. Expect a good hitting and base running display from the Blue Jays tonight.

Prediction: Blue Jays' First Five Innings Over 2.5 Runs (-140)

