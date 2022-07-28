Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Wednesday, July 27th

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Preview: Can the Blue Jays bats stay hot?

Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays host the St. Louis Cardinals attempting to extend their four-game home winning streak. The Toronto lineup has been very good as of late, and they will look to continue their production against St. Louis. To this point, the Blue Jays' offense ranks first in the MLB with a team batting average of .268. They will come up against the 14th-ranked pitching staff in St. Louis.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview:

"Going for 8 in a roWWWWWWWW on Caribbean Carnival Night! #NextLevel"- BlueJays

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak, where their offense has done some serious damage. This included a ridiculous 28-run performance against the Boston Red Sox just a few days ago. The Jays are led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, Bo Bichette, and George Springer. Toronto will look to their sluggers to help produce runs again tonight.

Toronto will send Kevin Gausman to the mound, and he has been decent this season. Gausman carries a 7-7 record into this game to go along with an ERA of 3.00. He will face a very talented St. Louis lineup, so he has his work cut out for him. The key to victory for the Blue Jays is to get Gausman some run support. He doesn't walk many batters, so he will take more risks in the strike zone.

St. Louis Cardinals Prediction:

"Waino Wednesday"- @Cardinals

Veteran Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the Cardinals, and he has shown a tendency to be hit hard by good offenses. In his last start, the Reds knocked him around for seven runs through five innings. He will be tasked with shutting down the best offense in the MLB.

The Cardinals have been led by their offense all season. There is plenty of talent dispersed throughout, but none better than Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Goldschmidt seems to be leading the race for National League MVP thus far, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Now, Goldschmidt and Arenado didn't take the trip to Toronto due to vaccination status; but, the Cardinals offense should be able to hold their own and manufacture runs.

The key to victory for the St. Louis Cardinals is to get a quality start from Adam Wainwright and produce timely runs off Kevin Gausman.

Picks/Predictions: Game Total over 8 (-115) & Toronto Blue Jays Team Total over 4.5 (-135)

The game total seems to be set pretty low in this one. During the Blue Jays seven-game winning streak, they are 5-2 on both their team total and their game total. We're going with the Blue Jays to score 5+ runs and the game total to also go over. Let's see some offense!

