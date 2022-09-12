Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 12| 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. They are in third place in the American League East with 78 wins and a winning percentage of .561. They have a positive away record of 38-29 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rays are in second position in the American League East with 78 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.565. They have a negative away record of 31-36 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Blue Jays have been doing well this campaign and as mentioned earlier are on a fantastic 8-2 run. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has done well for the team. He has an OPS of 0.826, 82 RBIs and 27 home runs at an average of 0.277. Kevin Gausman has been pitching great this season for the team with an ERA of 3.41, 179 Ks and a WHIP of 1.25 this season.

The Rays are doing well this season. Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena have done a great job and contributed to the team's scoring. Diaz has an OPS of 0.823, 51 RBIs, and eight home runs at an average of 0.292 this season. Drew Rasmussen has pitched well this season with an ERA of 2.57, 113 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.04 this season with a record of 10-4. He has an ERA of 0.00 and 10 Ks in the last seven days.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays match details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TAMPA BAY RAYS +130 +1.5(-130) o8.5(-120) TORONTO BLUE JAYS -150 -1.5(+130) u8.5(+100)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays best picks

Jose Barrios will start for the Jays. He has an ERA of 5.23, 129 Ks, a WHIP of 1.39 this season. He comes with a 10-5 record into the game. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 3.00 and 2 Ks.

Cooper Criswell will be on the mound for the Rays. He has not pitched this season. His stats from last season are not inspiring. He had an ERA of 20.25 with a WHIP of 4.50.

Barrios will be the pick from the game. He is in good form and would play a crucial role in this game too.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction

Both teams are coming up with a loss intgo this game. The Jays are better placed to win this game due to better scoring rates and better pitching in their last few matches.

The Rays have struggled while scoring and are not in great form right now. With a new pitcher, things are not in their favor and are likely to suffer a defeat in this game.

Prediction :- The Blue Jays will win this game.

