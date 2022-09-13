Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rogers Centre on Monday. In this heavyweight clash between, the second and third-placed sides go head-to-head for a playoff berth in the sensationally competitive American League East.

The Blue Jays and the Rays are tied for wins this season. Both teams currently have 78 under their belt; however, the Rays narrowly edge out the Toronto side with one less loss. This incredible five-game series could well and truly decide the battle for the playoff berth.

The Blue Jays have been in sublime form, having won eight of their last 10 fixtures. They have firmly established themselves clear of the Baltimore Orioles, who were breathing down their necks for an extended period of time. The Rays have also been in amazing form lately, having won seven of their last 10 games and leapfrogging the Blue Jays into second place.

"ANOTHER series won" - BlueJays

The stakes for this game couldn’t be higher as this series has the impetus to shape the entire playoff landscape. The Rays have a slight advantage over their opponents tonight as they have won six of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The Blue Jays have the highest team batting average in the entire MLB (.262). Their star performers this season have been Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Kirk has the highest batting average on the team (.298), while Guerrero Jr. has the most home runs (27) and the most runs created (85.02) this season.

The Rays have the most strikeouts per walks of any team in the MLB this season (3.65). Their best performers this season have been Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena. Diaz has the highest batting average (.292) and most runs created (77.95) this season. Arozarena has the most home runs (19), highest RBI (76), and most stolen bases (28) on the Rays.

"Here come the Rayyyysssss" - RaysBaseball

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Match Details.

Fixture: Tampa Bay [email protected] Toronto Blue Jays

Date and Time: Monday, September 12, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Downtown Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays best picks

The top picks for the game are Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays and Cooper Criswell of the Rays. Berrios has an ERA of 5.23.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 -165 Under 8.5 Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 +140 Over 8.5

Blue Jays vs Rays Final Prediction:

Both teams have been extraordinary this season. The Blue Jays should win this affair due to the home advantage.

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt