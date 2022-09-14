Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 14| 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The Jays are in second place in the American League East with 80 wins and a winning percentage of .563. They have a positive home record of 40-30 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rays are in third position in the American League East with 79 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.560. They have a negative away record of 32-38 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Blue Jays have been doing well this campaign. Bo Bichette has done well for the team. He has an OPS of 0.803, 87 RBIs and 24 home runs at an average of 0.282. Alek Manoah has been pitching great this season for the team. He has an ERA of 2.43, 163 Ks and a WHIP of 1.00 this season.

The Rays are doing well this season. Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena have done a great job and contributed to the team's scoring. Diaz has an OPS of 0.824, 51 RBIs, and eight home runs at an average of 0.295 this season. Drew Rasmussen has pitched well this season with an ERA of 2.57, 113 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.04 this season with a record of 10-4.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays match details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TAMPA BAY RAYS +105 -1.5(+170) o8(+100) TORONTO BLUE JAYS -118 -1.5(+175) u8(-120)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays best picks

Ross Stripling will start for the Jays. He has an ERA of 3.03, 98 Ks, a WHIP of 1.01 this season. He comes with a 7-4 record going into the game. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 3.00 and 4 Ks.

Drew Rasmussen will be on the mound for the Rays. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 0.00 and 10 Ks.

Rasmussen will be the pick from the game. He is in good form and would play a crucial role in this game too.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction

Both teams will go for a win in this game. The Rays are better placed to win this game due to better pitchers at the start. They have scored well and look more settled for this game. The Jays are doing great but Rasmussen is pitching exceptionally well and it will cause problems in scoring for them.

Prediction :- The Rays will win this game.

