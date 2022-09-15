Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 15| 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Jays are in second place in the American League East with 81 wins and a winning percentage of .566. They have a positive home record of 41-30 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

"LET ROSS COOK"- Blue Jays

The Rays are in third position in the American League East with 79 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.556. They have a negative away record of 32-39 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball The last game of the series starts tomorrow at 3:07pm The last game of the series starts tomorrow at 3:07pm https://t.co/xcRHZNAZ7w

"The last game of the series starts tomorrow at 3:07pm" - Rays

The Blue Jays have been doing well this campaign. Bo Bichette has done well for the team. He has an OPS of 0.806, 88 RBIs and 24 home runs at an average of 0.283. Alek Manoah has been pitching great this season for the team. He has an ERA of 2.43, 163 Ks and a WHIP of 1.00 this season.

The Rays are doing well this season. Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena have done a great job and contributed to the team's scoring. Diaz has an OPS of 0.824, 51 RBIs, and eight home runs at an average of 0.295 this season. Drew Rasmussen has pitched well this season with an ERA of 2.77, 114 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.07 this season with a record of 10-5.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays match details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Thursday, September 15, 3:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TAMPA BAY RAYS +124 +1.5(-175) o7.5(+105) TORONTO BLUE JAYS -140 -1.5(+155) u7.5(-102)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays best picks

Kevin Gausman will start for the Jays. He has an ERA of 3.31, 179 Ks, a WHIP of 1.25 this season. He comes with a 12-9 record going into the game. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 8.44 and 9 Ks.

Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the Rays. He has an ERA of 2.20 and 182 Ks with a WHIP of 0.86 this season. He is coming after an in jury into this game.

Gausman will be the pick from the game as he is in great form.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction

Both teams will go for a win in this game. The Jays are better placed to win this game due to better pitchers and batting lineup. They have scored well and look more settled for this game. The Rays are doing great but have lost their form and are unlikely to win this game either.

Prediction :- The Jays will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy