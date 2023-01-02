Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors (16-20) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 113-104 win over the Phoenix Suns. Their opponents tonight, the Indiana Pacers (20-17), are currently riding high on a three-game winning streak.

The Raptors broke a two-game losing skid with their Suns victory. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. led the charge on offense, scoring 35 points and securing five rebounds. The Pacers most recently defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in a razor-thin 131-130 contest to keep their recent winning ways intact.

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Raptors @ Pacers

Date & Time: Monday, January, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana, Indianapolis

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

On the Raptors' front, small forward Otto Porter Jr. remains out with a hip injury. Shooting guard Fred VanVleet is questionable due to back issues. Power forward Precious Achiuwa is questionable due to an ankle injury.

On the Pacers' end, shooting guard Kendall Brown is out due to a stress reaction in his right tibia. Center Daniel Theis is yet to return from a knee injury last season.

Player Team Injury Status Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Hip Out Fred VanVleet Raptors Back Questionable Precious Achiuwa Raptors Ankle Questionable Kendall Brown Pacers Leg Out Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Raptors +2.5 (-110) Ov 227 (-110) +120 Pacers -2.5 (-110) Un 227 (-110) -140

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Pacers - PG: Tyrese Haliburton, SG: Andrew Nembhard, SF: Buddy Hield, PF: Aaron Nesmith, C: Myles Turner

Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction

The Raptors had a tough December, enduring a five-game losing skid and going 1-2 in their last three games. Their Suns win seemed to be as much about the Phoenix outfit having a clear off-night as it did the Raptors putting on a solid performance.

While the likes of Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam are putting in good work on the offensive end of the court, it hasn't been enough to save the team's general inconsistency. On defense, meanwhile, the team have struggled with rebounding but have shown commendable skill in turnovers.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have a lot of momentum at the moment, with the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner leading the offensive charge. They've had mixed results at home this season but are the superior offensive team. Their point-scoring wizardry this season should be enough to best the Raptors.

Prediction: Pacers -2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes