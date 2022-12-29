Tulane vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | AAC | College Basketball

The Tulane Green Wave will travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday night to take on the Bearcats. In the Buckeye State, two AAC teams square off in an effort to win. Last Wednesday, the Green Wave defeated Mississippi Valley State 84-63 at home, but despite being a 29.5-point favorite, they failed to cover the spread.

The Bearcats easily defeated Detroit Mercy at home last Wednesday, covering the spread as a 13-point favorite, 72-54. The Bearcats have a 29-16 advantage against the Green Wave in the all-time series between the two squads, although the Green Wave won the most recent game on the road, 68-60, on January 1, 2022.

Tulane vs Cincinnati Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tulane Green Wave +160 +4.5 (-110) Over 151.5 (-110) Cincinnati Bearcats -190 -4.5 (-110) Under 151.5 (-110)

Tulane vs Cincinnati Match Details

Fixture: Tulane Green Wave at Cincinnati Bearcats

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Fifth Third Arena, Ohio

Tulane vs Cincinnati Key Stats

The Green Wave's last eight games have been split evenly between victories and defeats, despite their recent home victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Green Wave are trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since starting 3-0 as they enter conference play with a 7-4 record.

With 78.6 points per game, the Green Wave's offense is 69th in the country going into this game. The Green Wave averages 32.5 rebounds per game while dishing out 15.3 assists per game, ranking 85th overall. The Green Wave's scoring defense ranks 218th as they allow 69.8 points per game, which is significantly below average.

After a three-game losing streak, the Bearcats defeated Detroit Mercy at home in their previous game to earn their third straight victory and sixth victory in their last seven games. With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 9-4 overall, and they hope to win this game to kick off conference play.

The Bearcats are scoring 80.4 points per game on average this season, which ranks 39th in the US. The Bearcats average 37.2 rebounds per game and 15.5 assists per game. The Bearcats' defense is merely ordinary; they allow 68.4 points per game, ranking 176th in the country in scoring defense.

Tulane vs Cincinnati Betting Prediction

The Green Wave's biggest advantage is its charity streak, but it only matters if they can remain competitive. The Bearcats have been dominating of late, are great on offense, and have a significant advantage on the glass. You have to support the Bearcats as they win their fourth straight game while playing at home.

Pick: Bearcats -4.5 (-110)

