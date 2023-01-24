Tulsa vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | AAC | College Basketball

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-13) will be aiming for their second straight victory when they take on the East Carolina Pirates (10-10) on Tuesday night. The Golden Hurricane recently defeated Tulane 81-79 despite being a nine-point underdog.

The Pirates are nine-point underdogs after losing to Temple by a score of 73–58. In the Golden Hurricane's previous ten games versus the Pirates, they are 8-2.

Tulsa vs East Carolina Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tulsa Golden Hurricane +175 +5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-115) East Carolina Pirates -205 -5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-105)

Tulsa vs East Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Minges Coliseum, Greenville, NC

Tulsa vs East Carolina Key Stats

In their final game, the Golden Hurricane defeated the Green Wave to end their seven-game losing streak. They'll want to maintain their momentum by defeating the Pirates, which would mark their second straight victory and first of the year on the road.

The Golden Hurricane are scoring an average of 69.5 points per game. They scored 45.5 percent of their field goals and 36.4 percent of their three-point attempts in their most recent game, scoring 81 points overall.

The Golden Hurricane have had trouble stopping the opposition, surrendering 76.1 points per game. In their previous game, they allowed 79 points, so if they want to win this one, they will have to play much better.

A five-game losing streak and poor current play characterize the Pirates, who enter this contest. By defeating the Golden Hurricane, who would be their second opponent in the past seven games, they will attempt to end their losing streak.

At 69.1 points per game, the Pirates are scoring well. They scored 33.9 percent of their field goals and 25.8 percent of their three-point attempts in their most recent game, scoring 58 points overall.

By allowing 69.5 points per game, the Pirates have displayed strong defensive play. If they want to win, they will need to play better than the 73 points they allowed in their last game.

Tulsa vs East Carolina Betting Prediction

Expect the Pirates to contain the Golden Hurricane's offense given their strong defensive play, particularly at home where they are allowing less than 68 points per game.

Although the Pirates have had recent struggles, they have won five of their previous eight home games. At home, where they average more than 71 points per game, they have displayed strong offensive play.

They are aggressive on the offensive glass and excel at rebounding the ball at home, which will increase their opportunities to score. They've also done a fantastic job of preserving the ball and won't present many simple scoring opportunities for the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane perform poorly on the road and have poor defensive play. They will have a tough time defending against the Pirates' offense; therefore, take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: East Carolina Pirates -5 (-110)

