Tulsa vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | AAC | College Basketball

On New Year's Day, the SMU Mustangs and Tulsa Golden Hurricane will square off in college basketball action at the American Athletic Conference. This is the Mustangs' first AAC game, and they are now 5-8 this year.

The Golden Hurricane is 0-1 in the league and 4-8 overall. Last year, the Mustangs defeated both teams three times, including a victory in the conference tournament. The game will begin at 3:00 EST at Dallas' Moody Coliseum.

Tulsa vs SMU Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tulsa Golden Hurricane +290 +8.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-110) SMU Mustangs -350 -8.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110)

Tulsa vs SMU Match Details

Fixture: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Moody Coliseum, University Park, Texas

Tulsa vs SMU Key Stats

The Golden Hurricane had a strong start to the season as they battled Oregon State before falling short 73-70. They triumphed over Loyola and Jackson State. However, things quickly turned bad as they dropped five straight games before snapping their losing streak with victories over Central Michigan and Mississippi State.

The Golden Hurricane, on the other hand, has dropped two consecutive games since then, losing to Loyola Marymount and then being routed 89-50 by Houston on Thursday. The Golden Hurricane are ranked No. 220 in the country.

The Mustangs' dismal 5-8 record is a result of the difficult schedule they have faced so far. But it ought to have them prepared for the AAC struggles that lie ahead. They are playing the host team in the Diamond Head Classic final game in Honolulu after suffering a sad loss to Hawaii on Christmas Day by a score of 58–57. They ultimately lost it on a contested three-point buzzer-beater, which was heartbreaking.

Zhuric Phelps scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs, while Zach Nutall contributed 15 points and four rebounds. Samuell Williamson contributed 6 points and 10 rebounds. Phelps leads the Mustangs in scoring with 19.5 points per game and 2.8 assists. They score 68.2 points per game on average and surrender 70.3.

Tulsa vs SMU Betting Prediction

Last season, the Mustangs beat Tulsa three times, proving that they had them covered. Since the Mustangs are a far superior team, I don't see any reason for that dominance to end at this point. Additionally, despite their sub-.500 record, they played a demanding nonconference schedule, so they ought to be well-prepared for the AAC.

They will also greatly benefit from a solid performance in the Hawaii tournament, which they nearly won but ultimately lost to a buzzer-beater. Last but not least, playing on a holiday is never simple, especially after a lengthy break, so give the home team a slight advantage here. For this one, take the Mustangs to cover the spread.

Pick: SMU Mustangs -8.5 (-110)

