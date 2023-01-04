Tulsa vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 4 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse will host an American Athletic Conference NCAAB matchup between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday (January 4) evening.

The Hurricane are a putrid 4-9 (0-2) this season and are on a three-game losing streak after coming off a 92-67 road loss against the SMU Mustangs on Sunday. The Green Wave, meanwhile, are 8-5 (1-1) so far this season and are coming off a 96-89 home win on Sunday against the Memphis Tigers.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Tulane Green Wave Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tulsa Golden Hurricane +700 +13.5 (-110) Over 153.5 (-110) Tulane Green Wave -1100 -13.5 (-110) Under 153.5 (-110)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Tulane Green Wave Match Details

Fixture: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Tulane Green Wave

Time and date: Wednesday, January 4; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans, LA

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Tulane Green Wave Key Stats

The Golden Hurricanes are a decent offensive team, averaging 67.4 points per game. They distribute the basketball decently well, as they're averaging 11.8 assists this season.

Junior guard Sam Griffin has led the team well, averaging 15 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.9 steals in 29.6 minutes per game. He jasmade his presence felt with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense needs a bit of improvement, though, as they're allowing 74.5 points per game. The Golden Hurricane have been decent, forcing 1.8 blocks and 6.7 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Green Wave are an incredible offensive team, as they're scoring 79.8 points per outing and shooting 41.9% from the field. Junior guard Jaylen Forbes has been doing well, averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 2.3 steals per game in 34.9 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing an average job throughout the year, as they have given up 72.7 points per game. They need to do better, as they're forcing 4.1 blocks and 8.3 steals per game so far.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Tulane Green Wave Best Picks and Prediction

Neither team has been doing well against the spread, as they have combined for four ATS wins thus far.

The two defenses as of late have been on different levels, as Tulsa is giving up 77 points in their last four games, while Tulane has allowed 80 points in their previous three games. The road team has covered the spread in eight of their previous nine games against each other, so go with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to cover the spread.

Pick: Tulsa Golden Hurricane +13.5 (-110)

