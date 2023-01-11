UC Davis vs Cal State Northridge Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Cal State Northridge Matadors will take on the UC Davis Aggies on Wednesday in a Big West Conference matchup. Cal State Northridge is now 3-12 and have lost four straight, most recently falling to UC Riverside on Saturday. UC Davis is 8-7, and they were able to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a victory over Cal State Bakersfield. The Aggies won both contests over the Matadors last season, but the hosts will look to have more success against their conference rivals this time around.

UC Davis Aggies vs. Cal State Northridge Matadors Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line UC Davis Aggies -6.5 (-110) Over 138.5 (-110) -323 Cal State Northridge Matadors +6.5 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110) +250

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

UC Davis Aggies vs. Cal State Northridge Matadors Match Details

Fixture: UC Davis Aggies @ Cal State Northridge Matadors

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Premier America Credit Union Arena

UC Davis Aggies vs. Cal State Northridge Matadors Key Stats

UC Davis' junior guard Elijah Pepper leads the way with 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Pepper also led the Aggies in scoring last year, and he, along with Ty Johnson (16.0 PPG), have been very reliable all year long. The Aggies have struggled on defense recently against some tough opponents, but last game, they did hold Bakersfield to just 37% from the field. UC Davis plays at a faster pace, and this can help them get some easy buckets in transition tonight versus the Matadors.

Cal State Northridge have been very inefficient, as they shoot just 41.3% from the field and 31.1% from three. The Matadors have three players averaging over ten points, including Atin Wright (14.7 PPG), who also led them in scoring last season (14.5 PPG). Recently, Cal State Northridge have shot terribly, and they've also been consistently outrebounded on this losing streak.

UC Davis Aggies vs. Cal State Northridge Matadors Betting Prediction

UC Davis have struggled on the road this year, but they've played some tough completion. Still, the Aggies have beaten the Matadors in three straight head-to-head meetings, covering all three times also. Cal State Northridge are in a really bad slump, and they're 0-4 in Big West games and 1-3 ATS at home. Back the visitors here to continue dominating their conference rivals.

Prediction: UC Davis -6.5 (-110)

