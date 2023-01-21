UCF vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The South Florida Bulls will be home to face the Central Florida Knights on Sunday in a battle of American Athletic Conference schools. UCF are 13-5, including 4-2 in conference games. South Florida are 8-11 and just 1-5 in conference play after losing to Cincinnati on Wednesday. These in-state rivals are trending in different directions at the moment, but we should be treated to a hard-fought, competitive affair today.

Central Florida Knights vs. South Florida Bulls Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Central Florida Knights -5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) -208 South Florida Bulls +5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110) +175

Central Florida Knights vs. South Florida Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Central Florida Knights @ South Florida Bulls

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yuengling Center

Central Florida Knights vs. South Florida Bulls Key Stats

UCF are averaging 106.6 points per 100 possessions, but they are coming off a rough shooting game against Tulane. They'll look to bounce back today behind leading scorer Taylor Hendricks (14.4 PPG). Hendricks has been consistent, and the Knights have three other guys that average right around 12 points per game. Offensive rebounding has been a strength for UCF, as they average 11 offensive boards per game, and they should be able to control the glass today.

UCF's defense has been great, as they allow only 93.7 points per 100 possessions, and they've held opponents to under 40% from the field. They also record over four blocks per contest, and their defense will need to be solid again today.

USF have been very efficient over their past three games, but their many issues against conference opponents stem from their defense. The Bulls have been fouling a ton lately, and UCF is a team that gets to the free-throw line pretty frequently.

On offense, the Bulls' Tyler Harris has been excellent (16.3 PPG), while big man Russel Tchewa (11.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG) has been a force down low. Today, look for these two to lead the way as USF welcomes a good UCF team to town.

Central Florida Knights vs. South Florida Bulls Betting Prediction

UCF are 10-6 ATS, which is solid, but USF can't be overlooked. The Bulls have gone 7-2 ATS as underdogs this year, and they won't back down today. The home team has gone 5-1 ATS in their previous six head-to-head meetings, and USF should fight hard and at least cover on their home floor.

Prediction: South Florida +5 (-110)

