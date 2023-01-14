UCF vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Tulane Green Wave will be home to face the UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon. Both schools compete in the American Athletic Conference, and both have gone 4-1 in conference play. Tulane is up to 11-5, riding a four-game winning streak, while UCF is 13-4, and have won three straight. In the two head-to-head contests last season, the home team prevailed both times, so we'll see if that trend continues today.

UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Central Florida Knights +2.5 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) +120 Tulane Green Wave -2.5 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110) -141

UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave Match Details

Fixture: UCF Knights @ Tulane Green Wave

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse

UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave Key Stats

UCF has been solid on both ends of the floor, and they manage to score 108 points per 100 possessions. Freshman Taylor Hendricks leads the team in scoring (14.4 PPG) and rebounding (6.6 RPG), and he shoots an efficient 46.8% from the field and 38.4% from three. The Knights do well on the offensive glass, but with their starting seven-footer, Michael Durr, listed as questionable; this might not come into play. Guard Darius Johnson is also questionable, and it'd be a huge blow if he missed today's contest, as he's averaging 11.8 points and 4.3 assists on the year.

On defense, UCF allows only 93.5 points per 100 possessions, and they've held their opponents to under 40% from the field. They did give up 104 points last time out against Memphis in their double overtime win, but overall their slow pace of play has helped them get consistent stops on the defensive end.

Tulane is averaging 110.9 points per 100 possessions, and they have two prolific scorers, Jaylen Forbes (18.7 PPG), and Jalen Cook (18.1 PPG), who have been their best players. These two led the way last year, and they've been excellent again this season. Cook is not only a reliable scorer, but as a playmaker, he tallies 4.8 assists, and as a team, Tulane averages 16.2 dimes. The Green Wave like to push the tempo, so we'll see if they're able to dictate the pace today against UCF and their slow pace.

UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave Betting Prediction

UCF has two key players that could miss today's game, and their absences could be the difference. Tulane is 7-1 at home but just 3-5 ATS while at home. They have, however, gone 4-1 ATS in conference games, and they've covered each of their past four. Back Tulane here to keep rolling against a banged-up UCF.

Prediction: Tulane -2.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this year are 44-30-2 (+105.7 units)

